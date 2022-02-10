Viking Global Investors LP Buys New Position in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,744,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 13.06% of Rallybio at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Stephen Uden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.
NASDAQ RLYB opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Rallybio Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Rallybio Company Profile
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
