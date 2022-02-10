Viking Global Investors LP Buys New Position in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,744,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 13.06% of Rallybio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rallybio alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Uden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Rallybio Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.