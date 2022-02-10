Viking Global Investors LP Invests $37.16 Million in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,647,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,155,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $14,728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
