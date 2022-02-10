Viking Global Investors LP Sells 38,130 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,130 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 1.60% of Molina Healthcare worth $253,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $307.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.65 and a 12 month high of $328.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

