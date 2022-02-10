Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.23

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 89891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.
VMEO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)
Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.
