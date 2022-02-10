Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 830,036 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $20.32.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,133,000 after purchasing an additional 350,773 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,157,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 144,932 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,890,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,212,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,542,000 after purchasing an additional 419,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 891,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

