Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 139.54 ($1.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.08. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -18.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

