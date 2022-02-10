Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.57) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 620 ($8.38) to GBX 630 ($8.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 522 ($7.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 295 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($7.64). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 508.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 50.10.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

