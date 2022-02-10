Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.84. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Shares of VNO opened at $41.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 93,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

