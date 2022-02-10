VouchForMe 24 Hour Volume Tops $759.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00041691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00107975 BTC.

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

