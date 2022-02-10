Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

VOYA stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

