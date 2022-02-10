Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of General Mills worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 19.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 648.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

GIS stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

