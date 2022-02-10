Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 221,968 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Power Integrations worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $68,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,705 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

