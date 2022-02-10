Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 4,326 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

