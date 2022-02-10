Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,311 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Performance Food Group worth $29,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,635 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 817,485 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 153.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,107,345 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $51,448,000 after acquiring an additional 86,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Performance Food Group by 260.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 33,120 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $534,492 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFGC opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

