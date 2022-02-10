Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,997 shares of company stock worth $796,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $367.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.40 and its 200-day moving average is $413.47.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

