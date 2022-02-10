Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,806 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $27,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.99. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

