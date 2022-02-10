W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $501.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.23. The stock had a trading volume of 293,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,942. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $367.00 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 130.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 16.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

