Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.2% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $136.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.75. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $378.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

