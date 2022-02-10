Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.81.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.95. The stock had a trading volume of 799,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,897,721. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day moving average is $164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 154.5% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 59.9% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

