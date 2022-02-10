Warburg Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.28) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.32) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.87) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($57.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.02) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.72) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.03 ($52.91).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.44) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.64).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

