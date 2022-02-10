Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €44.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.57) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.23) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.93) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($57.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.75 ($46.84).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €31.68 ($36.41) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.39. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €31.24 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($56.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

