Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €44.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.57) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.23) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.93) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($57.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.75 ($46.84).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €31.68 ($36.41) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.39. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €31.24 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($56.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

