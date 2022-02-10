Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WMG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

