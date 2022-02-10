Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading Up 27.3%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR)’s stock price was up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 332,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 64,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)
