Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $8.56 on Thursday, reaching $267.61. 11,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.67. Watsco has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

