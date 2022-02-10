Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,815. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.23 and its 200-day moving average is $178.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

