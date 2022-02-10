Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Issues Earnings Results

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

WTS stock traded down $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $152.62. 5,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,815. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

