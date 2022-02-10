WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $703.79 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $703.79 million and approximately $31.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00052951 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,850,047,790 coins and its circulating supply is 1,928,878,041 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

