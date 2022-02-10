Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,277 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,461,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,714,000 after acquiring an additional 188,617 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.