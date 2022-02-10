Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,525 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.31.

CB stock opened at $208.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.70 and its 200 day moving average is $186.95. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $210.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

