Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $146.92 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day moving average of $158.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.