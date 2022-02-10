Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 127,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 324,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 138,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,477,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 385,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 276,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.