Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,592 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International makes up approximately 4.4% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monarch Alternative Capital LP owned approximately 1.43% of Weatherford International worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $160,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $36,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $240,465,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFRD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ WFRD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.74. 11,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.