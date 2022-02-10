Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.33.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBNY. Stephens upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.54.

SBNY opened at $340.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $205.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $54,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.