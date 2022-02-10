Wedbush Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,270.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.61.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $924.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,185.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,386.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

