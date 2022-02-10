Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneMain (OMF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OneMain (NYSE: OMF) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2022 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2022 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

1/27/2022 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

1/20/2022 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

1/19/2022 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $56.00.

1/14/2022 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

1/10/2022 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

12/16/2021 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

