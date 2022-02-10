WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.70.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

