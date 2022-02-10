West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,774,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,180 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE:WST opened at $408.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

