Westchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBCP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

