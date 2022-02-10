Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $4.11 Million in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 414,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBAC. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,558,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MBAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,267. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.
M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
