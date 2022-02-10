Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after buying an additional 721,649 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,571,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,421,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after buying an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.30. 3,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,056. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $913.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

