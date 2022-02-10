Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Lessened by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $101.48 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

