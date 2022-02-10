Westport Fuel Systems Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10).

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 1,994,834 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,127,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 587,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.