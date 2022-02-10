WeWork (NYSE:WE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 233,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,994,854 shares.The stock last traded at $7.31 and had previously closed at $6.95.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32.
WeWork (NYSE:WE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $661.03 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $21,350,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About WeWork (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
