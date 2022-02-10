WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.05 million.WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.200-$11.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.54.

NYSE WEX opened at $167.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

