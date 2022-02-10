Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.000-$29.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.08 billion-$23.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.56 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.23.

WHR traded down $5.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,445. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average of $218.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $183.75 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

