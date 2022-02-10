Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.84

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.84 and traded as high as C$8.92. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$8.54, with a volume of 6,940,808 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.86. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 77,640 shares of company stock valued at $570,582.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

