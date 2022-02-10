WhiteCoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $411.56 million and $6.55 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

