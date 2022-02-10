Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum’s core operations are focused in North Dakota's Williston Basin, with an enviable acreage of top-tier assets and a multi-year drilling inventory. The energy explorer’s continually improving drilling efficiency has driven down cash costs and led to attractive cash flows. In 2020, Whiting Petroleum came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. Besides, the company anticipates free cash flow in excess of $425 million for 2021 if oil averages $60 per barrel. With the commodity price picture looking very upbeat, Whiting Petroleum currently looks well-positioned to meet its target. This should also help push its shares higher. Consequently, Whiting Petroleum is viewed as a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $79.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.