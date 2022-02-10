WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.22.

WOW opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 229,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 305,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 77,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

