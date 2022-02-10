William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) versus Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rhinebeck Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

William Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 22.61% 9.50% 0.94% William Penn Bancorp 15.06% 1.89% 0.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $51.12 million 2.44 $11.56 million $1.06 10.42 William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.81 $3.78 million $0.28 45.14

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp. Rhinebeck Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment consists of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It offers mobile banking, savings and money markets, lendi

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

